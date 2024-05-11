Ekta Kapoor calls Imitiaz Ali ‘GOAT’ as she reviews Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila

Ektaa Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared her review for Imitiaz Ali's film Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. Check it out here!

By Rajni Singh
Updated on May 11, 2024  |  12:37 PM IST |  4.5K
Ekta Kapoor reviews Chamkila
Picture Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor/Chamkila/Instagram

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024. The movie opened to a positive response from fans, critics, and celebrities. Imtiaz Ali's directorial is winning hearts with its gripping storyline, music, characters, and much more. 

Now, producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared her review of the film starring Diiljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. 

Ekta Kapoor reviews Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila

Ekta Kapoor recently watched Imitiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, and the producer took to social media to share her review of the movie. She re-shared a video of the movie and penned a sweet note praising the director and the cast and crew. She wrote, "Best film, maazaaaaa aagyaaaaaa, Imtiaz Ali, you are the GOAT and i love youuu." She also praised the other crew behind the movie and added, "Faaaaab Workkkk guyssss."

Check out Ekta's review here: 

Picture Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram

About Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila 

Amar Singh Chamkila was a popular Punjabi singer, songwriter, and composer known for his controversial music style in the 1980s. His music resonated with audiences across Punjab and beyond, earning him a dedicated fan following. Despite his rising success, Chamkila's life was tragically cut short when he was assassinated along with his wife Amarjot on March 8, 1988, in Mehsampur, Punjab, at the age of 27.

The recently released movie by Imtiaz Ali sheds light on his life and struggles. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead, Amar Singh Chamkila also starred Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, Anuraag Arora and more in pivotal roles. 

Diljit Dosanjh on the work front 

Diljit Dosanjh will be next seen in the much anticipated Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3, which is the third installment of his much-loved comedy franchise alongside Neeru Bajwa. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's comic caper Detective Sherdil and Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Credits: Ekta Kapoor Instagram
