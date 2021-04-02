Ekta Kapoor drops PIC with Amitabh Bachchan as her film 'Goodbye' starring him, Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika, Television star Shivin Narang will be making his Bollywood debut with this film.

Ekta Kapoor produced and Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye shooting has finally started. The film will feature Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. But apart from them, Television star Shivin Narang will also make a big-screen debut with this film. Producer Ekta Kapoor announced by sharing an old picture of her and Amitabh Bachchan on social media. This is the first time Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing screen space. It is to be noted here that Rashmika Mandanna is already gearing up for her Bollywood debut with .

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “This is how it started.” In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan is seen in his young days and near him, is standing child Ekta Kapoor. She also shared a clapboard picture written Goodbye on it and captioned it as ‘this is how it’s ( hopefully) going! Finally working with the ONLY actor I have been waiting to work with ... who I spent my childhood obsessing over @amitabhbachchan! Wat an honour sir/uncle! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye.”

As reported after the first schedule of shooting the cast will move to Chandigarh and Haridwar for the following schedules. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has taken the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine today.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre's release has been postponed owing to the increasing case of COVID 19. The film was supposed to release on April 9 but now the dates have been pushed further.

