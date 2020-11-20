Ekta Kapoor drops unseen playful video of Tusshar Kapoor & her son Ravie on the actor’s birthday; WATCH

Ekta Kapoor has wished Tusshar Kapoor in the most endearing way. She has shared an adorable playful video of the birthday boy with her son Ravie. Check it out.

Tusshar Kapoor has got a big reason to celebrate today. The actor is ringing in his 44th birthday with family. And to make his day special, his family members and B-Town friends are showering heartwarming birthday wishes on him. Especially, the actor’s doting sister Ekta Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to make his birthday a memorable affair. From sharing unseen throwback pictures to treating us with adorable videos, the TV mogul is doing everything to make the actor feel special.

As we speak of this, Ekta has shared an adorable unseen childhood picture on her Instagram with her brother. In the photo, the younger Tusshar can be seen leaning on his sister's shoulder. Needless to say, the birthday boy looked cute as a button. The brother-sister duo looked mesmerisingly adorable in the picture, and it's hard to take the eyes off from them. Not just this, Ekta also shared a beautiful video of the actor wherein he was seen posing with her son Ravie Kapoor. In the video, a playful Ravie can be seen enjoying with his Mama and actor Riteish Deshmukh. Alongside it, the producer wrote, “To know u is to love u! Happie bday @tusshark89 ! I love u tush may u get all u want in life !!”

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai co-star Tusshar on her social media. While sharing the poster from the film, the stunning actress wrote, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday long time friend and co-star. Happiness always.” Esha Deol too sent out the sweet birthday wish to Tusshar.

Read Also: Kareena Kapoor Khan sends a heartwarming birthday wish to her 'long time friend' Tusshar Kapoor; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ekta Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×