Ekta Kapoor gets a filmy birthday wish from brother Tusshar Kapoor as he shares priceless throwback PICS

Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today, on the 7th of June. On this special occasion, the producer’s brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor took to his social media space and shared a slew of photos reminiscing their childhood.

In the first photo, we see a baby Tusshar seated next to a slightly older Ekta, as he leans against her. Both the toddlers are seen dressed in adorable baby clothes in hues of red and white. Baby Ekta even has a cute ponytail. In the next picture, we can see that the sibling duo has slightly grown up. They are next to their father Jeetendra and the veteran actor holds both of his children close to him. The next and last photo is fairly recent and from their adulting days. While Ekta is seen standing with an aarti thali, Tusshar is seen seated in a chair in front of her. Both of them looked at the camera and smiled for the photo.

Sharing these unseen photos, Tusshar wished his sister with a sweet and filmy birthday wish. The Golmaal actor wrote, “At the cost of sounding filmi… फूलों का तारों का सबका कहना है, एक हज़ारों में मेरी बहना है! सारी उमर हमें संग रहना है… हैपी बर्थ्डे to the older sibling of this filmi Jodi that loved watching the Ramsay horror movies on Friday nights, and still devours the horror genre! #happyburrdaytoyou”.

As soon as Tusshar shared the post, birthday girl Ekta could not help but react to this heartwarming birthday wish. Taking to the comments section, she wrote, “Thank you my Tushki ! love you…(red heart emojis)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ekta Kapoor has backed quite a few upcoming projects including Ek Villain Returns, Love, Sex, Aur Dhoka 2, and a yet-to-be-titled project with Hansal Mehta and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

