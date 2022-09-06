Ekta Kapoor at Goodbye trailer launch: 'Never wanted to work with Khans, only Amitabh Bachchan'

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who is set to bring her upcoming film 'Goodbye' to the audience, opened up about her experience on working in the film industry at the film's trailer launch which saw Rashmika Mandana, Pavail Gulati, Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan (virtually) in attendance at a multiplex in Mumbai. She opened up about her equation with the Khans of Bollywood and here is what she said.

During the press meet, Ekta shared that it was her childhood dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan. This is the first time that Ekta has collaborated with Big B for a movie. She further said that she never dreamt of working with the Khans or anyone else but Big B.

Ekta is the daughter of senior actor Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor.Ekta said, "Since childhood, I always dreamt of working with only one person and that was Big B. As a child, I used to attend birthday parties at Amit ji's house, and Shweta (Nanda Bachchan) and Abhishek (Bachchan) are my friends. Amitabh sir once told my dad (Jeetendra) that she just sat and stared at me all evening. I don't think I had ever wanted to work with anyone, no Khans or anyone else, just Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Finally, it happened. The experience of working on a film like this is different."

'Goodbye' marks Rashmika Mandana's debut in Hindi films. Prior to this, the actress swooned the nation over with her role of Srivalli in the Allu Arjun starrer mega blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise'. 'Goodbye', directed by Vikas Bahl is set to release in theatres on October 7.

Recalling the first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna at the trailer launch event said today, “I met Amitabh sir for the first time on my birthday. I was waiting for sir on the set and said hi to him. He just walked in, crossed me and went. I didn't know what to say.

Then I went on the set, I was so nervous. I introduced myself. Initially, I thought he didn't like me, but, I remember, one day he just randomly posted a poster of me from Pushpa. I think our relationship just got closer throughout the making of the film. He is a beautiful person and I am happy to see that side of a legend.”

Yesterday, the makers of Goodbye unveiled a new poster of the film and announced that the trailer would release on 6th September 2022. The poster showed the entire Bhalla family with Amitabh Bachchan sitting in the centre holding a cute pup, surrounded by Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Abhishek Khan, Sahil Mehta and Payal Thapa. The poster, though simple, got everyone excited about the movie, and fans couldn’t wait for the trailer. Now, the trailer of Goodbye has finally released, and it looks quite gripping.

