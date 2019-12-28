Ekta Kapoor on Kushal Punjabi’s suicide: We failed, You have served your time in Hell

After television actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide at his residence due to depression, Ekta Kapoor wrote an emotional message on his last Instagram post.

The entertainment industry has been taken aback ever since the news of Kushal Punjabi’s suicide came into light. The actor, who was known as a lively and ever-smiling person, was found hanging in his Bandra residence. The media reports suggested that Kushal took the drastic step under depression owing to issues in his married life. While the celebs from the industry are in a state of shock, Kushal’s suicide has also highlighted the issue of mental health. In fact, celebs are coming forward and urging people to talk about mental health and not just brush it under the carpet.

Recently, television czarina Ekta Kapoor also offered her condolence to the Ishq Mein Marjavan actor. She wrote a heartfelt comment on Kushal's last picture with his three-year-old son Kian and said that they failed as they lost someone to depression. Furthermore, Ekta also mentioned that while Kushal has served his time in hell, it is time for him to rest in peace in heaven. “Just got to know we lost someone to depression. We failed rest in peace! Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. You've served ur time in hell,” Ekta wrote.

Earlier, celebs like Karan Oberoi, , , Dalljiet Kaur, Chetan Hansraj, Karanvir Bohra had expressed their shock over Kushal’s suicide. In fact, the 42-year-old actor’s friends are still struggling to come in terms with his demise. For the uninitiated, Kushal is survived by wife Audrey Dolhen, with whom he was married for four years, and their son Kian.

