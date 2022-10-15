Ekta Kapoor lands in legal trouble; Supreme Court slams producer for 'polluting minds of Indian youth’

The apex Court of India on Friday slammed producer Ekta Kapoor over "objectionable content" in her web series XXX, saying “she was polluting the minds of the young generation of this country,” as reported by news agency Press Trust of India.

It seems like troubles for Ekta Kapoor --a television producer, film producer, and director who works primarily in Hindi cinema and soap opera, are nowhere close to an end. She is known to have launched popular television shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kohi Apna Sa, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kalash, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga and Kasamh Se to name a few. For the unversed, she is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited .

Supreme Court to Ekta Kapoor’s lawyer: You’re polluting the minds of the young generation

The Supreme Court of India, as reported by PTI, was hearing a plea filed by Kapoor challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

"Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?....on the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said, as reported by news agency PTI.

In the court, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi was appearing for Kapoor. Prior to the observation made by the court, Rohatgi submitted that “a petition has been filed before the Patna high court but there is no hope the matter will be listed for hearing soon,” the news agency reported.

Supreme Court: This Court is not for those who have voices but for those who don’t

PTI reported, that Rohatgi, in the Court said, “The content is subscription-based and that there is freedom of choice in this country.”

Wondering what kind of choice is being given to people, the Bench observed, “Everytime you travel to this court....we don't appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr Rohatgi please convey this to your client. Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers....this court is not for those who have voices.”

"This court works for those who don't have voices...if these people who have all kinds of facilities, if they cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations," the bench observed.

As of now, the Supreme Court has kept the matter pending and the next date of hearing will be known soon.

About the Case

Deep diving into the details of the case, PTI reported that a trial court in Bihar's Begusarai had issued the warrant on a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman. Kumar, in his complaint of 2020, alleged series XXX (Season-2) was filled with objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife, PTI reported.

