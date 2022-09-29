Ekta Kapoor, mom Shobha land in legal trouble for web series ‘XXX’; Arrest warrant issued against duo

For the unversed, Ekta Kapoor is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited . The series aired on ALTBalaji , an over-the-top platform (OTT) is owned by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Shobha Kapoor is associated with the company.

Popular filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed themselves in legal trouble. An arrest warrant has been issued on the mother-daughter duo by a court in Bihar's Begusarai on Wednesday on charges of allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'XXX' (Season-2).

As reported by news agency Press Trust of India, the court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai.

Kumar, in his complaint in 2020, had alleged that series 'XXX' (Season-2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife.

"The series was aired on ALTBalaji, an OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms," said Hrishikesh Pathak, the advocate of Shambhu Kumar to PTI.

"The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them," Pathak added, as reported by PTI.

About the web series XXX (Season-2)

Speaking in detail about “XXX’, it is an erotic comedy-drama with each episode in the web series featuring a different story that revolves around different aspects of sexual relationships. The first season was released in 2018, while the second premiered in January 2020.

