Ekta Kapoor NOT expecting second child; close source SLAMS 'false information'

Producer Ekta Kapoor is known to don many hats all at once. Apart from being successful in her professional front, she also wears the hat of a mother. Recently there were rumors that Ekta is expecting her second child via surrogacy. The report also added that her son Ravie wanted a sibling and hence she planned it. Now, another report rubbishes the news and calls it ‘false’.

Ekta Kapoor is NOT planning second child

Following rumors suggesting that Ekta Kapoor was planning a second child, a source informed ETimes that these speculations are 'false'. "It's unacceptable to spread false information just for the sake of clicks in an exclusive article. Respectfully, journalists should verify facts with the team before publishing,” the source said.

The source further added that these rumors are laughable and said, “It is absolutely funny and laughable that people come up with these news.”

Previously, Bollywood Life reported that Ekta Kapoor was considering having a second child. According to their sources, Ekta believes that her son Ravie, who is now 5 years old, desires a sibling, and she wants to fulfill his wish. Drawing from her own experience of the joy of having siblings, Ekta understands the importance of this bond and aims to provide the same for her son.

In 2019, Ekta Kapoor announced the birth of her first child, a son named Ravie Kapoor, who she welcomed via surrogacy. Recently, te Alt Balaji producer threw an extravagant party to celebrate her son’s fifth birthday in January.

Ekta Kapoor on work front

On the professional front, Ekta is basking in the success of her co-production Crew, a heist comedy directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilhit Dosanjh. Additionally, she recently produced another film, LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee as well. She next has The Sabarmati Report, which stars Vikrant Massey, in her kitty.

