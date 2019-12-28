Ekta Kapoor REVEALS she had approached Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra to make Naagin as a film

Ekta Kapoor reveals in a recent interview that she wanted to make Naagin into a film initially. She had even approached Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra for the same.
Television producer Ekta Kapoor has been a flag bearer in a lot of ways. In a recent interview with a senior journalist, Ekta revealed that her most popular franchise on television, Naagin, was earlier supposed to be a film. Ekta revealed that she had actually thought of making Naagin into a film and she even went to Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra for it, but since they weren't convinced, she decided to bring it to television. 

Ekta said, "After Dirty Picture, I decided to make Naagin as a film. I decided to take that concept to two people. I went to Katrina Kaif and she told me 'after Dirty Picture, you want to make something path breaking' and I suggested her Naagin and she just looked at me and thought I had smoked something (laughs). She told me if I was joking to make something like this in today's time. Then, I went to PeeCee; it was at the time when she was going abroad. Both of them were not sure if that will work. Then I decided to make it a TV show."

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor has just launched Naagin 4 which stars Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead role. The show is one of the most-watched shows on Indian television and is highly rated on TRP charts. 

Credits :Film Companion

