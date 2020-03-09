Ekta Kapoor shows her fun side during the screening of web series Mentalhood; Watch video

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor was spotted making funny expressions and doing masti during the screening of Mentalhood starring Karisma Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor is one such person who doesn't need any introduction. She is the one who changed the face of the Television industry. The filmmaker, who is currently enjoying the success of her professional life, is also a happy mother of one-year-old son Ravie. Recently, the filmmaker opened up about becoming a single parent. She said that she had decided to store her eggs at the age of 36. Talking about marriage, she said that she thought she might get married, might not. Very late, if it happens. Or it may never happen because she is not gonna do anything just for the sake of it.

Recently, Ekta was all smiles at the screening of Mentalhood which marks the debut of Karisma Kapoor into the digital world. During the screening, we came across a video where Ekta was spotted in a fun mood. As soon as the filmmaker entered the theater, she started making funny faces and dancing in front of the camera. Ekta was too happy and her expressions are proof of it. Looked like Ekta was too excited to watch the web-series which is created by her.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor spoke about Kasautii Zindagii Kay, one of the most loved daily soaps on Indian television. She spilled some beans about the show and stated that the makers are planning on exploring the darker side of love in this new version of the family drama. Kasautii Zindagii Kay will also witness a leap in the story with the introduction of new characters in the story along with the return of previous characters including Mr. Bajaj.

