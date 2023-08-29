Ekta Kapoor to be honored with International Emmy Directorate Award in New York: 'Overflowing with humility'

Ekta Kapoor is one of the most celebrated Indian television producers, film producers, and directors in the entertainment industry. She works in Hindi cinema and soap operas. Ekta is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, which was founded in 1994. The producer garnered lots of praise for producing TV shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kumkum Bhagya, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, among others. She recently produced Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday along with Shobha Kapoor. Now, Ekta is set to receive a great achievement as she is going to be honored with the Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony. The film producer shared a heartwarming post regarding the same.

Ekta Kapoor to honor with International Emmy Directorate Award

A while ago, Ekta Kapoor shared the news on her Instagram. Sharing a picture of her, the film producer wrote, "Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. :pray::sparkles: The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolizing a journey that transcends work. Representing my nation globally through this esteemed platform is an honor beyond words. Television has been my compass of self-discovery, especially as a woman crafting tales for women."

She further added, "This accolade empowers me to stand for them and our shared achievements on the global stage. Thank you for the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award. #InternationalEmmyAwards @iemmys #iemmys."

Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a raised hand emoji in the comment section. Sussanne Khan wrote, "you are the EPITOME of the strongest Woman I know.. I love you and admire you so much my friend… so so deserved coz you are EXCEPTIONAL."

Have a look:

According to PTI, the special award will be given to Ekta on November 20 at an event conducted in New York.

Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement, "Ekta R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India's foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honoring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry, with our Directorate Award.”

ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to fly down to Chennai for pre-release event; says, 'Might do some tha tha thaiya'