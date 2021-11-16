Ekta Kapoor wishes newlyweds Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa: I rarely see love like you both have

Wishes have been pouring in for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa since yesterday as the couple married each other in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. Raj and Patralekhaa have been together for 11 years and now, they are bound by matrimony. Among the invited guests, Ekta Kapoor, could not attend Raj and Patralekhaa's wedding and now, she has penned a lovely wish for her close friends. In her note, Ekta has revealed why she skipped the wedding and has made up for it with a sweet message.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta shared a click by Joseph Radhik of Raj and Patralekhaa from the wedding ceremony. With it, she wrote, "Due to my stomach issues ( now 10 days right from delhi ) I cud not travel n b where this beautiful couple tied d knot@but patraaa n raaaj u both make me believe in love ! I cannot tell u both how happy I am! I rarely see love like u both have ! When raj talks about parra it makes me believe that love n happiness n caring is not transient! Best wishes u both."

Take a look:

Like Ekta, many other celebs have been sending love to the newlyweds Raj and Patralekhaa on social media. The couple had shared adorable photos on social media on Monday and today, more photos from their wedding are doing rounds on the internet. Farah Khan Kunder, who attended the wedding, shared a lovely snap with Raj and Patralekhaa today and penned a note for them.

The couple has married each other at a luxury resort in Chandigarh. Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Aditi Rao Hydari and others were in attendance at the wedding, engagement and reception of the couple. Earlier, photos and videos from their engagement had surfaced online. A cute video of Rajkummar going down on his knees to propose to Patralekhaa went viral.

Also Read|Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa redefine romance in new PHOTOS from their dreamy wedding