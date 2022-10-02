Ekta Kapoor's lawyer issues statement against arrest warrant over web show XXX; Calls it 'inaccurate'

Reportedly, an arrest warrant was issued against the duo at a court in Bihar's Begusarai district on the charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in the web series, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The series was aired on ALTBalaji, which is owned by Ekta Kapoor's TV company Balaji Telefilms. Shobha Kapoor is associated with the company.

The warrants were issued by judge Vikas Kumar on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar who is an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai, Bihar. "The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them," Hrishikesh Pathak added.

Now, Ekta Kapoor's lawyer has reacted to the arrest claims against the mother-daughter duo. "In the recent past, there have been news articles alleging the issuance of arrest warrants by a Magistrate Court in Begusarai, Bihar against Ms. Ekta Kapoor and Mrs. Shobha Kapoor. These news articles which appear to have been made on the basis of alleged statements of the advocate for the individual who has filed the complaint are false and inaccurate as no arrest warrants have been received by Ms. Ekta Kapoor or Mrs. Shobha Kapoor," said the lawyer.

Meanwhile, XXX is an erotic comedy-drama. The first season of the web series was released in 2018 while the second started premiering in 2020. The show revolved around different aspects of sexual relationships.

