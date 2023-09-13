Ektaa Kapoor calls Thank You For Coming an 'important film' as it 'touches upon a crucial aspect'

Ektaa Kapoor is one of the most successful and prolific producers in both the Bollywood and the television industry. She started out with producing daily soaps and simultaneously backed interesting films as well. One of the most anticipated films under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures has to be the comedy drama Thank You For Coming.

Ektaa Kapoor talks about Thank You For Coming

Ektaa Kapoor-backed film Thank You For Coming will have a Gala screening Premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. On this special occasion, she released a statement where she called it an 'important film.' "Thank You For Coming' is an important film for me because it touches upon a crucial aspect of women’s sensuality in a fun yet realistic way. I have enjoyed backing projects where the female leads are taking control of their lives, and you will see the same happening in this film too. Being selected as the only Indian film at the Gala Premiere at TIFF has been extremely encouraging for the team! I think as a Producer when you get recognised for doing something out of the box time and again, it only inspires me to keep pushing the envelope", she said. The premiere will be attended by the entire cast and crew of the film as well as Anil Kapoor, who is one of the film's producers.

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill groove on party anthem

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on her Instagram in which she, along with Shehnaaz Gill, can be seen grooving on one of the songs from Thank You For Coming. Both the actresses can be seen having fun as the track Haanji plays in the background. In it, Bhumi can be seen wearing a brocade bralette with matching pants accompanied by gold rings. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, donned a blue-colored three-piece suit with a no-makeup look.

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh and directed by Karan Boolani. It is produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Thank You For Coming stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi among others. The film is slated to release theatrically on October 6 this year.

