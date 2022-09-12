Ektaa Kapoor lauds Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra; Karan Johar is all hearts

There is no doubt that popular filmmakers Ektaa Kapoor and Karan Johar have delivered some remarkable quality content in Bollywood that has added magnanimous charm and value to the film industry, not only at the national but also at a global level. Despite being competitors in such a competitive market, the two have never shared cold vibes with each other. In one such exchange that was witnessed on social media recently, Ektaa appreciated Karan Johar after watching the film, Brahmastra. For the unversed, Brahmastra, starring popular actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, is produced by Dharma Productions, a production company owned by filmmaker Karan Johar. Ektaa Kapoor, on the other hand, is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited.

In a latest exchange on Instagram, Ektaa Kapoor shared about her experience on watching Brahmastra. She, on her Instagram story wrote, “Faab @karanjohar @ayan_mukerji” and attached a video clip of the film in background. Reacting to this, KJo wrote, on his Instagram, “EKTU” along with a bunch of red-coloured hearts.