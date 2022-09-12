Ektaa Kapoor lauds Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra; Karan Johar is all hearts
Karan Johar and Ektaa Kapoor exchanged positive greetings as the latter appreciates Brahmastra.
There is no doubt that popular filmmakers Ektaa Kapoor and Karan Johar have delivered some remarkable quality content in Bollywood that has added magnanimous charm and value to the film industry, not only at the national but also at a global level. Despite being competitors in such a competitive market, the two have never shared cold vibes with each other. In one such exchange that was witnessed on social media recently, Ektaa appreciated Karan Johar after watching the film, Brahmastra.
For the unversed, Brahmastra, starring popular actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, is produced by Dharma Productions, a production company owned by filmmaker Karan Johar. Ektaa Kapoor, on the other hand, is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited.
In a latest exchange on Instagram, Ektaa Kapoor shared about her experience on watching Brahmastra. She, on her Instagram story wrote, “Faab @karanjohar @ayan_mukerji” and attached a video clip of the film in background.
Reacting to this, KJo wrote, on his Instagram, “EKTU” along with a bunch of red-coloured hearts.
Meanwhile, the makers of the film, Brahmastra on Sunday informed that the film has minted over 160 crores at a global level. This news sweeps in amidst the ongoing prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted the footfall in theatres in a significant way. With this film, the makers of the film as well as theatre owners hope to revive the footfall in theatres.
Starring popular actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.
Work Front of Ektaa Kapoor and Karan Johar
Work wise, Padma Shri recipient, Ektaa Kapoor will showcase her work in upcoming Bollywood film titled GoodBye starring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in lead roles.
Karan Johar, on the other hand, hosts a television talk show, Koffee with Karan, Season 7 that is currently airing on Hotstar. Besides this, he is also busy working on upcoming films namely Govinda Naam Mera, Yodha and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Also Read: Brahmastra: Hansal Mehta enjoys morning show of Ranbir Kapoor starrer after he fails to get night show tickets