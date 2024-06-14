Ektaa Kapoor, Mahaveer Jain join forces for family film; trailer unveiled during Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion screening

Producer Ekta Kapoor, known for her diverse roles in TV (Balaji Telefilms), films (Balaji Motion Pictures), and OTT content, has recently collaborated with iconic filmmaker Mahaveer Jain, famed for movies like Good Luck Jerry and Uunchai. Together, they have created a family film, with its trailer debuting during the screening of Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion.

Ektaa Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain unveil trailer of new film at Chandu Champion screening

Renowned filmmakers Ektaa Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain have joined forces to create a heartwarming family entertainer designed to resonate with all ages. The trailer for this film was revealed in theaters, premiering alongside the recent release of Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion.

Ektaa Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain conveyed their best wishes to the team behind Chandu Champion for its success in theaters. They also thanked producer Sajid Nadiadwala for including their trailer with the film.

The filmmakers resonated deeply with the poignant message of the upcoming film, 'Har Generation Kuch Kehta Hai', and eagerly seized the chance to bring this inspiring narrative to global audiences. Ektaa Kapoor, after viewing the film, expressed a personal resonance, remarking, "This is my kind of film." She commended its eloquent depiction of intergenerational dynamics within families.

About Chandu Champion

Today (June 14) marks the theatrical release of Chandu Champion. Kartik portrays the role of Murlikant Petkar, a former Indian paralympic gold-medalist, in this sports biopic. The ensemble cast includes Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Aniruddh Dave, Palak Lalwani, and others in significant roles. Filming locations span London, Wai, and Jammu and Kashmir. Co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the movie is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion Screening: Kartik Aaryan poses in style, besties Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor arrive, Vidya Balan, Richa Chadha, Tiger Shroff and others attend