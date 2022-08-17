Ektaa Kapoor reacts to Laal Singh Chaddha’s ban, calls Aamir Khan, Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan legends

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most-awaited films of the year. This film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Well, the film made it to the headlines even before its release and unfortunately fell into a lot of controversies. In fact, netizens even started a trend to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha, but many celebrities stood in support of the PK actor and his team and slammed the boycott culture. The recent name to get added to this list is Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor supports Aamir Khan and his film Laal Singh Chaddha

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview with Navbharat Times spoke about the boycott culture in Bollywood. She said that it is so strange we are boycotting the very people who have given the best of business in the industry. “All the Khans in the industry (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan), and especially Aamir Khan are legends. We cannot boycott them. Aamir Khan can never be boycotted, the soft ambassador Aamir Khan can not be boycotted,” added the filmmaker-producer.

Netizens trend #BoycottVikramVedha

Recently, Hrithik Roshan praised Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and landed himself in trouble. Netizens were upset with Hrithik after this and demanded boycott of Vikram Vedha. One of the fans wrote, “Don't waste your money on copy paste. Watch original vikram vedha free on youtube....#BoycottLalSinghChaddha #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #BoycottVikramVedha.” Another fan wrote, “On every action just equal and opposite reaction #BoycottVikramVedha.”

Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. This film marks the Bollywood debut of Naga and everyone has been praising his performance. Shah Rukh Khan is also doing a cameo in the film and according to fans, this is one of the biggest highlights of the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Distributor of Aamir Khan starrer rubbishes rumours of distributors suffering from losses