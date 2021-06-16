  1. Home
Elderly Man Assault Case: Swara Bhasker slammed by netizens over tweets; Called out for 'communal violence'

After a video of an elderly man from Ghaziabad’s Loni went viral, it has taken social media by storm and received a bevy of reactions including from Swara Bhasker.
Mumbai
A recent video of a 72-year-old Muslim man named Abdul Samad Saifi being brutally thrashed and his beard cut off in Ghaziabad’s Loni has gone viral. The video has taken social media by storm over the last few days and even resulted in the Uttar Pradesh government to file an FIR against Twitter India and eight others in the case. Different versions of the case have come forward ever since the video went viral. 

According to a report in The Quint, the Muslim man had revealed that he was abducted and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. However, the UP police say that while the abduction and shaving of beard happened, Saifi was not forced to chant any slogans. The muted video went viral on social media.

Actress Swara Bhasker who does not shy away from tweeting her opinions and said, "Agree. I can believe a bunch of Muslims beat up an old Muslim man, but forced him to chant #JaiShriRam & cut off his beard?!  That really the whole story? Anyway.. Love how Sanghis r conveniently ignoring the prime accused that Pravesh who beat the old man & forced him to chant!" 

Swara's tweet did not go down well with a section of netizens who blamed the actress for inciting communal hatred. In another tweet, Swara said, "RW & Sanghis vomiting on my timeline ‘coz Ghaziabad police named 3 Muslims. Jacka**** the prime accused is literally a Pravesh Gujjar. The man is on camera forcing the old man to chant #JaiShriRam Yes it is a desecration of my God and my religion and I’m ashamed.. as shud you be." 

While netizens slammed the actress, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also urged an FIR to be filed against the actress. He tweeted, "An FIR should be filed against this urban naxal #SwaraBhasker also who is a compulsive liar and an expert in inciting communal violence." 

Take a look: 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut keeps up with her pilates routine amid gearing up for return to shoots post unlock; PHOTOS

Credits :Twitter/SwaraBhasker

