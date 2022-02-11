Elegance takes human form in Malaika Kapoor's THIS candlelit pic; Check

Malaika Arora has always had an upper hand when it comes to dressing up. The diva manages to make heads turn no matter where she's going and what she's doing. From taking her dog out to a walk to heading to the gym or meetings. Plus, you know it - Malaika is absolutely beautiful and it's hard not to fall in love with her pictures. The actress is quite active on her Instagram where she gives her fans regular life updates. Once in a while, we even get a glimpse of her low-key yet beautiful relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor. Talking about her social media, on Thursday, the actress shared an enthralling picture on Instagram, and to say that we are absolutely enchanted would be an understatement.

In the picture that Malaika uploaded on her Instagram stories, she could give Aphrodite a run for her money. Clad in a one-sleeved dress and a natural flush on her face, Malaika looked ethereal. Her hair was tidily tied in a low pony and she had a small, gracious smile on her face. Her face glowed as she sat in front of big lit candles. Along with the pic, she aptly wrote, ‘Bask in the glow.’

On the personal front, Malaika was recently seen at the airport where she bid goodbye to her son who returned to India for Christmas break. She is even seen quite a lot of times with her tight girl gang which also includes Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora among others. Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are also going strong. The duo often make headlines with their sweet social media posts for each other.

