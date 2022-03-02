Elegant decor to Mehendi: Mira Rajput takes us inside Sanah Kapur & Mayank Pahwa’s dreamy wedding; PICS

Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak’s darling daughter Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa on March 02 in an intimate ceremony in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. The wedding was attended by friends and family members. Shahid Kapoor also attended his half-sister Sanah’s wedding along with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Zain and Misha. Just a while back, Mira shared some inside pictures from the wedding and it was nothing but dreamy and magical. She shared some heavenly pictures in the story section of her Instagram.

In the photos, Mira shared details of hubby Shahid’s outfits. To note, the Kabir Singh actor opted for an elegant black outfit for his sister’s big day. In another picture, Mira was seen posing for the camera, looking stunning in a white saree. However, she was photobombed by her little munchkin. Mira also shared pictures of ice creams, elegant decor of the wedding venue, and of course, her Mehendi. Mira wrote, “This is not about the strawberries and cream.”

Take a look:

Just a while back, Mira also poured in congratulatory wishes to newlyweds Sanah and Mayank. She shared the bride and groom’s pictures from their special day. The photo was so dreamy with flowers and decorations. She also penned down a beautiful congratulatory note along with the photo. It read, “In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank @sanahkapur13.” The bride and groom were all smiling in the photo and Sanah looked every inch beautiful in her wedding lehenga.

