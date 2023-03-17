Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga poses with her Oscar as she returns to India; See Pics

The 95th Academy Awards has brought all Indians a lot of joy and happiness. This year at the Oscars India won big and brought home not one but 2 awards home. The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the Best Original Song and Guneet Monga’s Elephant Whisperer won Best Documentary Short Film. Well, after a fabulous event in a foreign land and creating history with her win, Guneet is finally back in her homeland. Pictures have come in straight from the airport and the happiness and pride is evident on her face as she poses with the award for the media.

Guneet Monga returns with Oscar

In the pictures, we can see Guneet Monga looking lovely as always. She is dressed in a comfy yet stylish avatar. She wore a green-coloured satin shirt and matching pants with colourful patterns on them. The producer layered her attire with a black long coat and completed her look with black boots. She held the shining Oscar award in her hand and posed for the media with a smile. Indeed! Guneet created history by making Elephant Whisperers become the first film produced in India to win an Academy Award in the Documentary Short Film category.

Check out the pictures:

Guneet Monga on Bomman and Bellie being felicitated

Guneet Monga in a recent interview after her win mentioned that Elephant Whisperers has been receiving so much love worldwide and that she is overwhelmed by the amazing response of the people. She also expressed happiness about her film reaching millions after this win. Guneet further added that the love the duo of the film Bomman and Bellie are receiving is a big achievement for her.