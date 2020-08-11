Eli Avram's new Instagram post has everyone missing beaches

Actress Elli AvrRam has shared a sizzling picture of herself in bikini from a trip to Valencia.

The Instagram post has Elli sprawled besides the pool and flaunting a toned figure in a red-and-white bikini.

"Oh Valencia, you're so missed," she wrote alongside the image.

The Swedish-Greek actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film "Micky Virus", was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's multistarrer "Malang" and will reportedly next be seen in "RoohiAfza". Also Read: Rajkummar Rao shares a selfie to salute dreams and aspirations of everybody

Credits :IANS

