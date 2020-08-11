Eli Avram's new Instagram post has everyone missing beaches
Actress Elli AvrRam has shared a sizzling picture of herself in bikini from a trip to Valencia.
The Instagram post has Elli sprawled besides the pool and flaunting a toned figure in a red-and-white bikini.
"Oh Valencia, you're so missed," she wrote alongside the image.
Elli, who usually keeps her fans and followers entertained with her daily dose of dance on social media, had recently tried poetry and had written a few lines on sunset.
The Swedish-Greek actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film "Micky Virus", was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's multistarrer "Malang" and will reportedly next be seen in "RoohiAfza".
Credits :IANS
