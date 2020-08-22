Elli AvRam takes to social media to share her decently baked cookies with her fans

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam tried baking cookies and said that the outcome was decent.

In an Instagram, video she has posted, Elli is seen baking cookies. She has shared the procedure of preparing the delicacies, too.

"Cookies anyone? How did they taste? Decent I'd say lol! Baking is not my cup of tea, because I hate getting my hands dirty and seeing my kitchen being a mess! (Sorry future children of mine)," Elli wrote as caption with the video.

She tagged the video with #ElliAvrRam #baking #lockdown #2020 #yourstruly.

Elli had earlier shared a quirky post about doing nothing and staying happy amid the lockdown.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film "Micky Virus", was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's multistarrer "Malang".

Credits :IANS

