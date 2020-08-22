  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Elli AvRam takes to social media to share her decently baked cookies with her fans

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam tried baking cookies and said that the outcome was decent.
9356 reads Mumbai
Elli AvRam takes to social media to share her decently baked cookies with her fans

In an Instagram, video she has posted, Elli is seen baking cookies. She has shared the procedure of preparing the delicacies, too.

"Cookies anyone? How did they taste? Decent I'd say lol! Baking is not my cup of tea, because I hate getting my hands dirty and seeing my kitchen being a mess! (Sorry future children of mine)," Elli wrote as caption with the video.

She tagged the video with #ElliAvrRam #baking #lockdown #2020 #yourstruly.

Elli had earlier shared a quirky post about doing nothing and staying happy amid the lockdown.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film "Micky Virus", was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's multistarrer "Malang".

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Directors wanted to sleep with me, an actor got me replaced: Elli AvrRam reveals shocking details

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement