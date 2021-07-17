Elli AvrRam confirms working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye: 'Miracles happen, when you Dream Big'
Actress Elli AvrRam says working with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film "Goodbye" is a miracle.
"Dear fan-fam, here's what's next! Remember the script I was holding, but not sharing? Well it was 'Goodbye' with one and only @amitabhbachchan sir. I still remember how I used to dance on Shava Shava, back home in Sweden with my girlfriends, and today, Im getting to act with sir!!!! O m g. All I can say is Miracles do happen, when you dare to Dream Big. Cant wait for next schedule to start soon!!! #goodbye," the actress wrote.
Vikas Bahl's directorial "Goodbye" also features Neena Gupta, Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati.
Elli was last seen featured alongside Aamir Khan in the song "Har funn maula" in the film "Koi Jaane Na".
