Elli AvrRam makes her singing debut with Avina Shah’s 'Kudi Main Mean' on Women’s Day

Elli AvrRam just made her singing debut with Avina Shah’s ‘Kudi Main Mean’. Elli has always been an embodiment of empowerment and aurhenticity, thus, it is only fitting that her first song as a vocalist released today, on the special occasion of International Women’s Day 2022. Surely, ‘Kudi Main Mean’ will be another reason for music enthusiasts and lovers to celebrate this Woman’s Day.

Elli and Avina’s song is all about self-love, self-worth, and having a relentless and fierce attitude towards life. The song is definitely going to result in some fireworks, as this is the product of love and labour from two independent women, who own their unique sense of individuality.

Kudi Main Mean was first conceptualised during the first wave of the pandemic when the entire country was in lockdown. Elli and Avina were waiting for the right time to release their song and what better time than Women’s Day to launch a song that celebrates women in their full glory.

The world has always known Elli as a superb dancer but this time around, she has surprised her audience and fans by showcasing her hidden talent of singing. Her glamorous look in the music video is guaranteed to remind one of her breakthrough performance in Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Malang.

Elli has many credits to her name when it comes to ‘Kudi Main Mean’. The actor-dancer-singer has not only lent her vocals in the song, but she has also penned the lyrics, choreographed the music video, and even styled her own looks for the song. Elli has always been known for carrying out experimental and edgy fashion looks with confidence and panache and we get a glimpse of the same in ‘Kudi Main Mean’.

Talking about her experience, Elli AvrRam says, “This is something I really wanted to do for a very long time and Avina pushed me to express this side of mine. As a creative artist, I enjoy dancing, singing, performing and getting in deep into the entire process of bringing a work of art together. ‘Kudi Main Mean’ is about being a strong badass woman and embracing the Queen in you and we are so happy to be releasing it on Women’s Day."

Avina Shah’s ‘Kudi Main Mean’ feat Elli AvrRam is out now!

Watch Kudi Main Mean below:

