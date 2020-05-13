  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Elli AvrRam shares a video to show her love for paani puri

Actress Elli AvrRam's new post on social media is dedicated to her love she has for gorging on "paani puris".
14914 reads Mumbai
Elli AvrRam shares a video to show her love for paani puriElli AvrRam shares a video to show her love for paani puri
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Elli took to Instagram, where she shared a hilarious TikTok video of herself. In the clip, she is seen playing a double role.

She first plays a doctor and is heard mouthing this dialogue in Hindi: "Your reports are fine but your ‘paani' (water) intake is low."

Elli then plays a role of boy and says: "Yes, because I've not had 'paani puris' for many days."

She then gorges on some tasty "paani puris" in the video.

Elli captioned the clip: "For the love of paani puri".

Amid lockdown, the Swedish-Greek origin actress is cooking. She took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared recipes of the dishes she made.

She even captioned one photograph of her dish as: "I had to kiss my hands for this one."

Recently, Elli posted a belly dancing video, which went viral on social media.

Also Read When Salman Khan said Elli AvrRam's dialogue from a Mickey Virus reminded him of Katrina Kaif

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement