Elli AvrRam wows her fans with a throwback belly dance video

Elli AvrRam's dance videos are sure keeping fans entertained on social media, and helping them bust their lockdown blues this COVID-19 season.

Her latest is a throwback belly dancing video, which has left her fans fascinated! Needless to mention that the video has gone viral on social media!

Sharinig the video on Instagram late on Thursday, the actress captioned: " #throwbackthursday kilililililililiiiiiii

Song: Aah W Noss by @nancyajram have been my favorite since my teenage days. Ps. We had a Persian night theme, therefor I wore that hat...lol all Iranians will understand eeee Saalaaam khobi."

Fans teased her saying she is dancing like Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. A fan commented: "Excellent! Almost reminded us of Baba Ramdev."

Another fan wrote: "Awestruck dance. Like Hrithik + Ramdev Baba."

Elli took it all in good humour and replied with a "wow" along with laughing emojis.

In a recent video, the dancer-actress performed a freestyle dance to the beats of a medley of old Bollywood numbers like "Jiska mujhe tha intezaar", "Chura liya hai tumne jo dilko" among others. The Swedish-Greek origin actress also interacted with her fans in Hindi.

Credits :IANS

