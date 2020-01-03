Elli AvrRam writes cryptic posts on her Instagram post Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's engagement

Hardik Panday is engaged to Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic. Alleged ex of Pandya, Urvashi Rautela had even congratulated the couple.

On New Year's day, Hardik Panday, Indian cricketer, took social media by the storm as he announced his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic. Soon, the internet was abuzz with the same and celebs have been taking to the post's comment section to congratulate the couple. After the news of the engagement of the couple, netizens got a pleasant surprise again as congratulatory messages by Natasa's ex Aly Goni and Hardik's alleged ex-girlfriend Urvashi Rautela were surfaced.

For the unversed, Urvashi had written, "Best wishes on your engagement. May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love." On the other hand, Aly had commented heart emojis.

And now, Hardik's alleged ex Elli AvrRam has been posting cryptic messages on Instagram. The half-Swedish-half-Greek actor shared a snapshot and wrote, "Be your own angel this time (sic)." She also wrote messages such as Just Love Baby, No hating only loving and make sure your loved ones know that they are loved."

Strong reports had earlier suggested that Elli and Hardik were in a serious relationship, however, they never made their relationship public. Speaking of Elli, she is best known for her movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and for her stint in reality TV show Bigg Boss. She will be seen in the upcoming movie Malang.

What are your views on the same? Is Elli hurt after learning about their engagement? Let us know in the comment section below.

