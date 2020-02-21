Elli AvrRam's look from Malang reminds us of Angelina Jolies in Tomb Raider
Elli can be seen in different poses, as she looks at the camera with intensity. She is wearing a black vest, pants and shoes - giving major "Tomb Raider" vibes.
Jesse’s look test a year back looked like this (Indian Goa vibe version of Tomb Raider) isn’t it Ps. (Not promoting smoking, just part of the character folks) ——————————————— #throwbackthursday #jesse #malang #looktest #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly #makeup #dreads #hair #tattoo #vibes
On the professional front, Elli is enjoying the success of filmmaker Mohit Suri's "Malang", which has collected over Rs 50 crore at the box-office since its release. "Malang" released on February 7. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It is a romantic action thriller film produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.
