Elnaaz Norouzi helps migrant workers by raising money for them
Ahead of her birthday on July 9, Elnaaz will raise money to help feed six to seven thousand families of Indian migrant workers. This will be done in association with an NGO. Whatever money is raised by Elnaaz and her fans, will directly go to the NGO for the cause.
"A few weeks back I saw a video of some migrant workers crying and saying that they don't even have money to eat roti. It was such a heartbreaking video. I am helping the ones I know around me but there are so many more who need help," she said.
India, thank you for everything you have given me. This Year , I want to take my Birthday (09. July) as an opportunity to give back to you and your People. Just like everyone else , even I got to learn a lot and appreciated Life during this pandemic even more than before. I realized how fortunate a lot of us are, with a roof over our heads and food on our plates... unfortunately not everyone is and unfortunately we can’t help everyone unless we all come together and help. I want you all , my friends and my fans to contribute and make this my Birthday-gift. It would make me so happy to be able to feed the ones in need on my Birthday ——————————————————————————————— The goal is to feed 6 to 7 thousand migrant worker’s families on my Birthday the 9th of July by contributing an amount of 3 Lakhs. Each Kit that will be bought with this money can feed a family of 5 people. LINK IN BIO Donate Now and share this fundraiser with your family and friends and help us raise maximum funds to support these families.
"I'm so fortunate and could survive and live well for one more year. I needed to give back. India has given me the life that I have now, I want to thank the people with this small gesture," added the Iran-born and German-raised actress.
She is currently in Germany amid the global COVID-19 lockdown.
