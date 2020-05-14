Elnaaz Norouzi opens up about the lack of hygienic things at grocery stores in Germany

Elnaaz Norouzi of "Sacred Games" fame, is in Germany amid the global COVID-19 lockdown. The Iran-born, German-raised actress complained about the lack of hygiene in the grocery stores.

"COVID-19 has struck the world really badly and more so," Elnaaz said.

The actress complained that there is a lack of "hygienic things in the grocery stores".

"There is a lack of hygienic things in the grocery stores. People here are just over buying things as they have no clue when all this will end. On the other hand I am happy that I am with my parents and can take care of them as much as I can in these times," she said.

Elnaaz added: "We have to stand tall and fight this all together, in the positive that we will overcome this soon and I can fly back to Mumbai in no time."

Recently, she shared that she has picked a new hobby -- gardening in quarantine.

IANS

