  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Elnaaz Norouzi opens up about the lack of hygienic things at grocery stores in Germany

Elnaaz Norouzi of "Sacred Games" fame, is in Germany amid the global COVID-19 lockdown. The Iran-born, German-raised actress complained about the lack of hygiene in the grocery stores.
18534 reads Mumbai
Elnaaz Norouzi opens up about the lack of hygienic things at grocery stores in GermanyElnaaz Norouzi opens up about the lack of hygienic things at grocery stores in Germany
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"COVID-19 has struck the world really badly and more so," Elnaaz said.

The actress complained that there is a lack of "hygienic things in the grocery stores".

"There is a lack of hygienic things in the grocery stores. People here are just over buying things as they have no clue when all this will end. On the other hand I am happy that I am with my parents and can take care of them as much as I can in these times," she said.

Elnaaz added: "We have to stand tall and fight this all together, in the positive that we will overcome this soon and I can fly back to Mumbai in no time."

Recently, she shared that she has picked a new hobby -- gardening in quarantine.

Also Read Elnaaz Norouzi has THIS Christmas gift for underprivileged kids

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement