Elon Musk tweets about his visit to Taj Mahal; Manish Malhotra 'invites' him to experience hospitality again

The Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world. Tourists across the globe come to witness this ivory-white marble mausoleum, which is situated on the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra. Speaking of which, one of the world’s richest men Elon Musk is no different, and on May 10, he revealed that he visited the Taj Mahal in the year 2007. He took to social media to share the news with his fans that he visited Red Fort in Agra and also saw the Taj Mahal. In a tweet, Elon wrote, “It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world.”

Musk’s tweet grabbed lots of attention and Bollywood’s ace designer Manish Malhotra was quick to react to his tweet. Malhotra replied to him and also invited him to visit Indian again. His tweet read, “It’s been a while; you must visit soon and experience our hospitality.”

In other news, Manish Malhotra is a prominent personality in the country who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He often gives a glimpse of his personal and professional lives on Instagram. Bollywood’s A-listers often grace outfits designed by Malhotra. A few days back, he had shared inside photos of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid bash. It was attended by Bollywood biggies such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and others. The snaps went viral instantly.

