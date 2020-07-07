Elton John recalls the time he smoked marijuana and thought he saw god

Legendary singer Elton John recalled the time he smoked marijuana while listening to music and thought he saw god.

John opened up about the incident during his "Rocket Hour" series, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I love that because it was the first record I ever heard that really sounded German as far as pop music went. I remember smoking a joint and listening to it on really loud speakers and I thought I saw God during that album," he said,referring to German electropop band Kraftwerk's 1977 dance album "Trans-Europe Express".

John is sober now, though he has earlier spoken about his drug and alcohol-fuelled years.

He had earlier told Entertainment Tonight that his two prestigious Dodger Stadium performances in 1975 "saved his life". He shared it made him realise his substance abuse was out of control.

"Two days before Dodger Stadium (shows), I was having my stomach pumped. I took an overdose and there I was, two days later, at Dodger Stadium with Cary Grant and Billie Jean King having the time of my life. That's what you do (when) you're a performer and that's what saved my life - being a performer," he said.

Credits :IANS

