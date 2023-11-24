Emmy Award winner Vir Das calls Shefali Shah ‘India’s Meryl Streep’; Delhi Crime actress REACTS

Comedian Vir Das recently won the International Emmy Award for Comedy for his standup special titled ‘Vir Das: Landing’. After sharing pictures with the trophy, Vir Das took to his Instagram account to share some'real moments’ from the Emmy Awards, sharing the story behind each moment in long captions. Sharing a picture with his fellow Indian nominee and Delhi Crime actress Shefali Shah, he heaped praise on her.

Vir Das says he knows Shefali Shah will win an Emmy Award in the future

In his post, which included many special moments from the Emmy Awards, Vir Das also shared a picture of him and Shefali looking at a yummy dessert. He called Shefali India’s Meryl Streep and wrote, "I just watched Shefali Shah this whole weekend. She's India's Meryl Streep and I wish she could see the effect she has on people. Credibility meets composure. Here's us staring at dessert after talking about how we both wanted the award which I KNOW is in her future."

Shefali Shah re-shared it on her Instagram story and wrote, "And hope we are sharing the table yet again @jimsarbhforreal too, and cheering for each other." She then added, "You are too kind @virdas."

Check out her Instagram story below!

For the untold, Shefali Shah was nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2023 in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her role in Delhi Crime season 2. She lost out on the award to Mexican actor Karla Souza, who won for her portrayal of Mariel in La Caida.

Meanwhile, Jim Sarbh was also nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in Rocket Boys. The British actor Martin Freeman took home the Emmy in this category.

Vir Das’ statement after the International Emmy Awards 2023 win

In his statement post the International Emmy Awards 2023 win, Vir Das said, “This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large.”

