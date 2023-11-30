Emmy Award winner Vir Das to make comeback to acting: Diving into his filmography ft. Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone

Actor-comedian Vir Das recently won the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. The honor was shared with British teen sitcom Derry Girls-Season 3. Apart from his career in stand-up comedy, Vir Das has also acted in a number of films, such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and others. In a recent interview, Vir Das mentioned that he wants to get back to acting.

Vir Das reveals he’s getting back to acting

In an interview with the Indian Express, Vir Das shared that he is all set to get back to acting and that his future projects include co-directing and acting in a feature film. “Now we have a new office. I’ll be directing a feature and co-running a show soon and also starring in a feature, so this space will serve as a production space for both of these projects.” He further added that he just wrapped up a series with Amazon and another with Applause, and that it has been an ‘acting year’.

He said that he will be acting more from now on, but the projects have to be really special. “If I am going to take three months off on an acting goal then it has to be really special to compete with stand-up. Now that one is able to bring an audience on the table, one is able to create the work that one is acting in a little bit as well,” he said.

For the uninitiated, Vir Das has acted in 18 films so far. Here’s a look at his filmography, which features some interesting films!

A look at Vir Das’ filmography

Vir Das’ first on-screen role was in the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London, in which he made a guest appearance. He was seen as a prospective groom in the film. Last year, as the film clocked 15 years of its release, Vir Das looked back at his small role in the film and wrote, “15 yrs ago today, just a kid, over the moon to have one scene and 5 lines in a movie, first time on screen. #NamasteLondon.”

The 2007 film Mumbai Salsa was Vir Das’ first full-fledged role. The film, directed by Manoj Tyagi, also starred Linda Arsenio, Manjari Fadnis, and Dilip Thandeswar. Vir Das looked back at the film a few months ago. His hilarious tweet read, “The first movie I was ever in was called Mumbai Salsa, where, much like Christopher Nolan, we used zero CGI. On par with Oppenheimer, I’d say. In terms of bombs.”

After that, he had a small role in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. He played the role of Shonty in the film. In an old interview with The Times of India, Vir Das mentioned that he took on the role because he wanted to work with Imtiaz Ali and also wished to spend the summer in London.

He was then seen in the 2010 film Badmaash Company, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Vir Das played the role of Chandu in the film. Vir Das' role in the 2011 film Delhi Belly remains one of the most memorable ones, and he was seen as Arup Rather in the Imran Khan starrer.

In 2013, Vir Das starred in the Saif Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu-starrer Go Goa Gone, a zombie action-comedy film directed by Raj and DK. He played the lead role in Shekhar Ghosh's film Sooper Se Ooper, but it tanked at the box office.

Vir Das was seen as Farhan Akhtar's friend Manav in the 2014 film Shaadi Ke Side Effects, after which he starred in Revolver Rani and Amit Sahni Ki List.

In 2016, Vir Das featured in many films, including Mastizaade, Santa Banta, 31st October, Raakh, and Shivaay. After that, he was seen in the 2017 film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and most recently in Judd Apatow's aggravating Netflix comedy The Bubble.

