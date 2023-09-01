Emotional Madhuri Dixit drops pics with sons Arin, Ryan; writes 'How can you both be in college already'

Madhuri Dixit Nene, an actor and dancer, was, is, and will forever have a space in every cinephile’s heart. She won millions of her hearts, not just with her talent and calibre, but also with her grace, smile, and elegance. Her breakthrough in the Hindi film industry happened with the role of Mohini in the action romance drama Tezaab, back in 1988. Then came Ram Lakhan, followed by Tridev, Kishen Kanhaiya, and other top-grossing films.

But what earned her the title of the Dhak Dhak Girl was her dance moves in the 1992 film Beta. But many hearts were shattered when she married Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from LA in 1999. Dixit was later blessed with two boys Arin (2003) and Ryan (2005).

Madhuri Dixit’s boys are all grown up

Now, after almost two decades, her boys are all grown up and are on their way to making a life of their own. Taking to Instagram, the mother of the two teenagers posted a picture with her sons. Looking at the past, she can’t believe how quickly they have grown up and are already in college. Just thinking of the fact that she will be now an empty nester made her emotional. Hence, she posted a heartfelt note wishing her boys the best in their future endeavors.

Sharing the two unseen images, Dixit wrote, “My boys. How can you both be in college already! Where has the time gone? Still, I’m excited for you to have your adventures and become the best version of yourselves. I love you always and will miss you immensely, all the time. Home won’t be the same without you two.”

Take a look at her post:

Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and others reacted to her post

On reading her post, Bollywood celebs who are also parents resonated with her emotional post. Hence, they commented on it. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Awwwwww.. im heading there couple of years. Actor Riteish Deshmukh commented, “It’s all love.” Shanaya Kapoor’s father, Sanjay Kapoor also posted a heart emoji on Madhuri’s post.

Take a look:

We wish Arin and Ryan all the best!

ALSO READ: Why did Kajol call Madhuri Dixit an 'underrated actor'? Find out