Emotional Madhuri Dixit pays a tribute to late Saroj Khan on Guru Purnima: I'll miss your 'Perrrfect'

Madhuri Dixit opens up about her Guru Saroj Khan on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The actress poured her out heart while paying a tribute to the legendary choreographer.

is still coming to terms with the passing away of Saroj Khan. After all, the duo created magic on screen with numerous songs like Ek Do Teen and Tamma Tamma. While the actress had opened shared her thoughts on the ace choreographer's death, the actress penned an emotional note on the occasions of Guru Purnima. Madhuri recalled several memorable moments with Saroj from her initial days, including the time they first met to the song where they created the hook step together.

"I still can’t believe master ji is no more. Losing a friend, philosopher & guide like her is devastating. It was difficult for me to put down my grief in words. I had spoken to her daughter when she was in the hospital & she told me that Saroj ji would be fine. Two days later, she was gone," her post starts off. "The Guru-shishya bond that we shared, the assurance that she would be my mother on the sets, I'll miss everything. Today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my tribute to her," she added.

"Nobody can make women look so beautiful, desirable & sensuous on-screen like her. She made everything look like poetry in motion," Madhuri wrote. "Saroj Khan was a game changer in the industry. She was the rebel in the male-dominated profession. There were rough edges to her personality & I feel that's because life has been pretty uneven to her," she added.

"Saroj ji taught me how to romance the camera when we worked on Ek Do Teen," Madhuri revealed. Speaking about Tamma Tamma's hook step, Madhuri added, "Her Nazakat, the aadayein, the elegance of every move, I was besotted. I knew we would do a lot of songs together. So we decided not to repeat any of the movements. She agreed to create hook steps that people will identify with every song. We created so many movements with no knowledge about what they are called. Who knew Tamma Tamma step was Dab? I'lll miss inventing hook steps with her.⁣"

"She was close to my family as well & this loss is deeply personal. There's no one like her & there won't be another like her. Saroj ji, I'll miss everything about you. I'll miss your 'Perrrfect'!" she concluded her post.

Check out the post below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×