Emotional Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers her father on his 70th birth anniversary: My forever cheerleader

Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers her father Ashok Chopra on his 70th birth anniversary. The actress shared a clip from an award show to remember her "forever cheerleader."

Jonas is getting emotional as she remembers her father Ashok Chopra. The actress marked her father's 70th birth anniversary via a post on Instagram. The Bollywood-Hollywood star shared an old video of her father and confessed she misses her "forever cheerleader." PeeCee shared a clip from an awards ceremony where her father took to the stage and received an award on her behalf for she was running late. In the clip, her father dedicated the award to those artists coming from small towns who make their mark with their grit and determination.

Priyanka shared the clip with the caption, "My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad." Priyanka's post comes hours after she wished fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with a photo featuring her father. Priyanka often spoke about her love for her dad. She also has a tattoo on her wrist which reads, "Daddy’s lil girl" written in her father's handwriting. The Sky Is Pink star's father passed away in 2013. Back in June, Priyanka shared a vintage photo of her father, marking his 7th death anniversary, and wrote, "We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day!"

The actress has opened up about her struggle to cope with his demise in numerous interviews. Back in 2016, Priyanka told Hindustan Times, "His death has been a big blow. I still haven’t dealt with it. I don’t know if I’ve healed, but it doesn’t hurt either. I don’t think I have accepted it. I feel like I’m travelling all over the world, and dad will be home when I return. I think grief becomes your constant companion. You just learn to live with it.”

