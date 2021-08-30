The Empire: Director Mitakshara Kumar on the comparisons to Game of Thrones: That show is made on a huge scale

Mitakshara Kumar has directed the magnum opus series ‘The Empire’ which is currently streaming on a leading streaming platform. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Mitakshara spoke about telling the story via OTT. She also reacted to the comparisons being made with Game of Thrones. Mitakshara said, “A show like this had to be told on OTT because it is very difficult to tell these stories in 2 hours”. She further said, “Imagine a young kid who is just put in the position of power at such a young age.”

Mitakshara spoke about the comparisons being made with Game of Thrones. She said, “You want to compare our show to Game of Thrones? Give us the budget of Game of Thrones. That show is made on a huge scale. I think our entire series could be made in the budget they use for just 1-2 episodes.” She added, “If despite having a fraction of the budget, we are still being compared to Game of Thrones, I think somewhere we have done something right.”

Speaking about being inspired by Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Bharat: Ek Khoj. She said, “There is an honesty to Bharat Ek Khoj and there’s a certain scale and grandeur to Bajirao Mastani or Padmavat. I honestly wanted to make something in the middle which is not so larger than life that you lose the story but, on the other hand, it is not a documentary either. It is telling you an honest story. It is giving you a visual scale, yet it is not going overboard in either”.

