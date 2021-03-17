Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan's intense look in the NEW POSTER of Chehre will pique your curiosity

Emraan Hashmi recently took to his Instagram handle to share the new poster from his upcoming film Chehre and revealed that the trailer of the film will release tomorrow.

As the release date of Chehre is inching near, the makers of the film and the actors are surely leaving no stone unturned to create curiosity about the forthcoming film. And, they have certainly managed to create much furore about the movie, thanks to its intriguing posters and teaser. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the mystery thriller marks the first-ever collaboration between Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. The Murder actor often shares the posters of the film and keeps his fans updated on the development of the movie.

Now, in the latest post, Emraan has informed that the highly-awaited trailer of Chehre will release tomorrow. He announced the same with a new poster on his Instagram handle. In the new poster, Big and Emraan can be seen sitting as they look having a serious conversation. Sharing the post, the Jannat actor wrote, “Iss duniya mein koi bhi banda aisa nahi hai jisne apni life mein koi apradh nahi kiya ho. #ChehreTrailer out tomorrow! #Chehre in cinemas on 9th April. #FaceTheGame.” The new poster of the film has left netizens super impressed as they flooded the comments sections with their love-filled comments.

Meanwhile, talking about Chehre, the movie will see Amitabh in the role of a lawyer. Emraan Hashmi on the other hand will portray a businessman in the same. The movie that also stars Annu Kapoor, , and Siddhanth Kapoor, will hit the theatres on April 9, 2021. Emraan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Mumbai Saga that also stars John Abraham in the lead role.

