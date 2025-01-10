Emraan Hashmi begins shooting for his first OTT series with Neeraj Pandey co-starring THIS actress
As per a new media report, Emraan Hashmi is set to collaborate with Neeraj Pandey for a thriller web series, marking their first collaboration.
Emraan Hashmi is one of the most followed actors in Bollywood, and he often impresses fans with his impactful performances. From high-octane action to romance and drama, the actor has never shied away from playing different roles. As per a new media report, he is set to entertain the audiences again in a thriller web series by Neeraj Pandey.
As per a report by Filmfare, Neeraj Pandey is next working on making a thriller show that will mark his first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi. At the same time, it found a new female lead in Zoya Afroz. However, she has recently worked with the director previously on Sikandar, Ka Muqqadar.
Moreover, the trio has already begun shooting shoot for the project, backed by an OTT platform. The news comes around the same time when Pandey is busy working on the highly anticipated next season of Special Ops.
A source close to the new project revealed, “It is a thriller show, a genre Neeraj Pandey has masterfully aced over the years. This will be Emraan’s first collaboration with Neeraj while second with Zoya. Her performance in Sikandar Ka Muqqadar impressed Neeraj.”
On the work front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Showtime, co-starring Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran, among others. He is also shooting for his upcoming G2 project with Adivi Sesh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Amid this, it will be interesting to see his collaboration with Zoya and Neeraj.
