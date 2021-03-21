Emraan Hashmi on being tagged as serial kisser of Bollywood: It was a different track; I had my own journey

In a recent interview, Emraan Hashmi has spoken about his ‘serial kisser’ in Bollywood tag, lessons he has learnt from 2020 and more.

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga have released on big screens on March 19, 2021, and it is doing really well at the box office. Sanjay Gupta’s directorial has been highly appreciated by the critics as well as by the audience. Now recently, while speaking with the ETimes, Emraan Hashmi who has been seen in a different avatar in the film has spoken about his ‘serial kisser’ in Bollywood tag, lessons he has learnt from 2020 and more.

Talking about the lesson he has learnt from 2020, Emraan said it was as testing a time for him, as it was for anyone. “The lockdown has completely written off 2020 as a year, for everyone. Even on the few days when we ventured out to restock supplies, it felt like an apocalyptic movie with people wearing masks; in fact, it still does,” the actor added. Later, when asked about his ‘serial kisser' tag and whether it was a curse or worked in his favour or not, he said it was a bit of both. “It helped in a way because it’s like you are associated with something; I was getting the kind of bold stories that were unheard of,” he stated.

He further explained that it was a different track for him as he had his own journey and roadmap. “If there were any negatives to it, I guess it was the constant boxing up, the ‘tag’ was uncalled for,” added Emraan. He doesn’t wasn’t to go down the same road constantly when he is doing different stories and playing different characters. He also said that back then the times were different, a country that was waking up to something and they found it to be very intriguing. “They were amazed by it. I was just doing my job, but, apparently, millions of people were watching it and were fascinated by it. Good luck to them,” added the actor.

He also explained that as an actor he was bringing the director’s vision to life and doing what was expected of him. Emraan also clarified that he still doesn’t have any problem with a kiss in the film.

Also Read: INTERVIEW: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi discuss Mumbai Saga, Pathan, Tiger 3 and Satyameva Jayate 2

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×