Emraan Hashmi breaks silence on his controversial rapid fire at Koffee With Karan 4: ‘Sometimes you can rub off a few people incorrectly’

Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for the release of full episodes of his series Showtime, recently opened up about and addressed the viral moment from Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan Season 4 rapid-fire segment.

In a conversation with India Today, Emraan was asked if he would moderate his approach if he were to appear on the show now, especially considering the era of social media.

The Jannat actor said that he would not moderate his approach. He explained that he lacks a filter and emphasized that he holds the highest regard for everyone mentioned in the Rapid Fire segment. He clarified that the show's tone should be considered, as remarks are made in jest or spontaneously in an attempt to win the hamper.

He continued, “Sometimes, you can rub off a few people incorrectly. There's a tonality of the show, and that's where we went with a certain way of just enjoying ourselves.”

The actor commented on the difficulty of expressing oneself freely in today's social media environment. He noted that It has become challenging to express thoughts as openly as a decade ago. There's pressure from what some call social media outrage or a prevailing woke culture, where conformity is expected.

He further explained that in the context of the show, there was a clear understanding not to cross certain boundaries that could potentially offend. The show was produced approximately 10 years ago, so its tone may differ somewhat. The Showtime actor emphasized the importance of considering the tone and context when participating in a show or any professional work.

Here's what happened during KWK 4 rapid fire round

For the unversed, The Murder actor and Mahesh Bhatt made an appearance on Koffee With Karan 4 back in 2014. During the show, he referred to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as 'plastic' and mocked Mallika Sherawat's Hollywood debut.

When asked what he would discover in Mallika's bedroom, he quipped, "An idiot's handbook to success in Hollywood." Clips from the episode still circulate widely on social media.

