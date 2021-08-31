Emraan Hashmi on ‘Chehre’ & ‘Mumbai Saga’ releasing during COVID 19: Happy that they're getting that avenue

Emraan Hashmi is sharing screen space for the first time with Amitabh Bachchan in the recent release ‘Chehre’. The venture is directed by Rumi Jafry and released theatrically on August 27. In a chat with ETimes, Emraan spoke about having two theatrical releases during COVID 19. He also spoke about sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Emraan spoke about getting two releases during COVID 19. He said, “It's a sense of relief because these films were shot towards the end of 2019 and 2020 and then the pandemic hit us and everything turned upside down but, these films were designed to release in the theaters. The way they've been shot, the way the production design is, the star cast, everything was designed for theatrical release. I'm just happy that they're getting that avenue; a lot of films aren't.”

Emraan further said, “They're taking a short cut to OTT, but we felt that it should come out in theaters because that's where it was meant to come out first. I'm just very happy that the producers will back these films, also backing the first theatrical releases and then OTT.”

Speaking about working with Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan said, “That was the icing on the cake, and one of the reasons I did the film. This duel with Amit ji on screen, the explosive chemistry between both of us--I realised when I read the script, that it was a big draw to do it. Just seeing Amit ji's process of how he conducts himself on the set and the dynamics he follows as an actor. As a student of acting, I wanted to learn that. That's why I was drawn to do it.”

