Emraan Hashmi confirms Mukesh Bhatt & Mahesh Bhatt’s split: 'All good things come to an end; Equations change'

In a recent interview, Emraan Hashmi, who has started his acting career with the Bhatt clan, opened about Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt split. Here’s what he said.

Filmmakers Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt had announced their professional separation early this year. Announcing the same, Mukesh said in a statement that their banner Vishesh Films will now be run by his children Sakshi and Vishesh. He also maintained that Vishesh Films was always his company and Mahesh was on board as an 'Editorial consultant.' He had said, “We didn't have any fight, but he does not want to hold on to his position.”

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who has started his acting career with the Bhatt clan, shares a familial relationship with them. In a recent interview with ETimes, the Murder star has opened up about Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s split. Emraan seemed to have confirmed the rumours of the Bhatt brothers’ split. He said that he is very disappointed about them separating professionally, even though he doesn't know the reason behind it.

The leading portal quoted him as saying, “I have many fond memories of Vishesh Films. I just wish we all come back together to do a film. I don't know what the subject will be, though…All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them.”

The Jannat star also revealed that he is still in touch with both the brothers. Further, talking about his equation with them, Emraan said they have been quite busy with their own lives during the lockdown but yet kept in touch. “We are family. I spoke to Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) through the lockdown; he is not only just a filmmaker for me but a wise man who has given me guidance. Things were getting confused during the lockdown and I needed his inputs on it,” he added.

