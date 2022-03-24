Emraan Hashmi cuts birthday cake with Akshay Kumar on Selfiee set, crew sings 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye'; WATCH

Birthdays are always special and when they're celebrated on sets of a film, they become even more fun. On Thursday, Emraan Hashmi celebrated his birthday with Akshay Kumar on sets of their film Selfiee and a video was shared on social media. In the video, Akshay could be seen cheering for Emraan along with director Raj Mehta. The birthday boy could be seen overwhelmed by all the love from his co-actor and director. Emraan seems to be planning a working birthday but Akshay and the crew decided to celebrate it.

In the video shared by Dharma Productions on social media, we can see Akshay standing beside Emraan as he cut a huge chocolate cake. As soon as he cut the cake, the crew of Selfiee broke into Mohammad Rafi's song Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye. Seeing them sing for him, Emraan was overwhelmed and he thanked all of them for a sweet celebration on the sets of the film. The actor seemed elated celebrating his special day with Akshay and Selfiee crew.

See Emraan's birthday celebrate on Selfiee sets:

Recently, Akshay and Emraan announced the leading ladies of their film Selfiee on social media. It was none other than, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The two ladies clicked selfie with Akshay and Emraan while jamming in the car on the title track of the film. With this, they were welcomed on board the film. The film is being helmed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions.

Besides this, Emraan will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film will release next year.

