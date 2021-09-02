Emraan Hashmi dons rugged bearded look for Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3? Fans believe it

The shooting of and starrer Tiger 3 has already commenced in Russia. Moreover, recently, a bearded look of Salman Khan from the sets of the film also made its way on the internet leaving fans astonished. Now, Emraan Hashmi’s rugged look has made fans believe that he has also begun shooting of the action flick in full swing. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet-awaited.

It so happened that on Wednesday, a Twitter user posted Emraan Hashmi’s latest photos from what appears to be a gym. In the picture, a rugged Emraan poses for the camera donning a black hoodie. Moreover, his bearded look added fuel to the ongoing rumours that the actor has collaborated with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for Tiger 3. However, it is yet unclear if the actor has opted for the bearded look for the shooting of Tiger 3. But that doesn’t lessen fans' excitement to any bit.

Check out the photos here:

Previously, Emraan Hashmi in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, denied his collaboration with Salman Khan in a sly manner. When quizzed, the Chehre star said, “Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In-fact, I am not a part of the film. I don’t know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film.” However, the actor's latest Instagram photo indicates something different. Just hours ago the star informed fans that he's catching a flight to Turkey, which also reportedly is one of the shooting destinations of Tiger 3.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) Meanwhile, reports state that the shooting of Tiger 3 will go on in Russia for about 45 days. Post this, the cast will reportedly move to 5 other International locations including Turkey and Austria. The plot of the film remains under wraps, however, it is sure that the franchise will bring another high-edge spy exploits of Salman Khan.

