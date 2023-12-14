Emraan Hashmi drops romantic post for wife Parveen Shahani on wedding anniversary; calls her his ‘happy place’

Emraan Hashmi is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. His last appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif garnered him great attention from the audiences.

On the other hand, the much-loved actor - in his personal life - is happily married to Parveen Shahani. Despite being a celebrated star, Emraan keeps his personal life extremely low-key. Nonetheless, today the actor is celebrating his anniversary and to mark the occasion, he shared a love-filled post dedicated to his lovely wife.

Emraan Hashmi's mushy post for wife on their anniversary

On December 14th, Emraan Hashmigraced his Instagram feed with a heartfelt anniversary tribute to his beloved wife, Parveen Shahani. The actor curated a delightful collection of unseen photographs, presented in a multi-picture carousel. The initial image nostalgically transported us back in time, while the subsequent pictures showcased the couple's undeniable affection.

Alongside the post, the actor penned a witty yet romantic caption that reads, “You are and will always be my most happy place (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) It’s been such a joy irritating you for 17 years ( actually 20 years since we first started dating ). You look particularly pissed off in the last pic (accompanied by a squinting face with tongue emoji, a laughter and red heart emoji). Happy anniversary baby !”

The post shared by the actor attracted several heartfilled comments from his fans and followers. a fan commented, “LORD EMMY has always been the gentleman” while another fan commented, “Lord Emraan ko chahne wali laakho ladkiya hai aur jise Lord Emraan chahte Wo sabse khushnaseeb women hai duniya ki... Happy anniversary beautiful couple”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red heart and heart eye emojis in the comments section.

Emraan Hashmi on the work front

Very well-known for his roles in movies like Murder, Jannat and others, Emraan Hashmi was most recently seen playing ISI Agent Aatish Rehman who is after Avinash 'Tiger' Singh Rathore in Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film was released earlier this year on Diwali. Both his performance and the film have been well received by the audiences.

Tiger 3 is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.