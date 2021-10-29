Emraan Hashmi on Dybbuk: Always tried to do something new and unique for the audience

Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta starrer horror-thriller film Dybbuk has been released. It has released on a digital platform. The movie also stars Manav Kaul and to note it is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam horror film Ezra, which starred Prithiviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The unexpected turns and twists in the trailer have created a cosmic intrigue and scare for the film. Trending on number 13 amongst the other horrors, the trailer has garnered rave reviews from fans all around.

Dybbuk's trailer was unveiled a few days ago, and was very well-received by the audiences. Emraan recently shared a video expressing his gratitude to the audiences for their ecstatic feedback on Dybbuk Trailer. Netizens were quick enough to respond. One of the users wrote, "Emraan Hashmi + Horror = This couple is made for each other.” Another writes, “Emraan is always standing out of the crowd, a true artist!! Best of Luck." And many more comments dropped in for the film.

Replying to each of them individually, Emraan opened up, "I have always tried to do something new and unique for the audience, and bring out some kind of novelty in my films." He also added that Dybbuk is a very different kind of horror film and it's going to spook everyone just like the other horrors. The film marks the digital debut of Emraan Hashmi. It is written and directed by Jay K.

Emraan was quoted saying, “It is a well-made horror film and will always woo audiences. With Ezra, we hope to push the boundaries further and give the audience an experience that they will never forget.”

